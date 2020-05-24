Hoyt, Martin C. TROY Martin C. Hoyt Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, a day before his 89th birthday. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Martin C. Hoyt Sr. and Beatrice D. LaFlame Hoyt. Marty graduated in 1949 from LaSalle Institute and served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1955-1959. Marty was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Troy for over thirty years. He was a longtime communicant and usher at Sacred Heart Church. Marty had also volunteered for many years with Rensselaer County Hospice. He will be dearly missed by his cherished family. Marty was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy Poland Hoyt in 1987. He was the devoted father of Martin J. (Pamela) Hoyt, Janet A. MacLasco, Christopher J. (Jeanne) Hoyt and Matthew J. (Christine) Hoyt. He was the treasured Grampy of Jacqueline N. (Fernando) Rios-Avila, Chip (Jessica) MacLasco, 1st Lt. Macauley J. Hoyt, Christopher O. Hoyt, Margaret G. Hoyt, Michael O. Hoyt and Hannah L. Hoyt. Marty was the brother of the late Muriel Hoyt Cronin (late Paul). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or Sacred Heart School, 308 Spring Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 in memory of Martin C. Hoyt Jr. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Marty's video tribute visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.