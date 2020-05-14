Dolan, Martin TROY Martin Dolan, of Troy, passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Michael Dolan and Sally Campbell Dolan. Martin was a lifelong resident of Troy. He enjoyed skiing, collecting watches, reading, wrestling on T.V. and working outdoors. He is survived by his loving sister, Greta Dolan, and several cousins. Visitation on Friday from 10-11 a.m. with social distancing rules, at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy.Graveside service to follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.