Dolan, Martin TROY Martin Dolan, of Troy, passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Michael Dolan and Sally Campbell Dolan. Martin was a lifelong resident of Troy. He enjoyed skiing, collecting watches, reading, wrestling on T.V. and working outdoors. He is survived by his loving sister, Greta Dolan, and several cousins. Visitation on Friday from 10-11 a.m. with social distancing rules, at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy.Graveside service to follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
