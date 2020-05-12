Scher, Martin H. BOCA RATON, Fla. It is with tremendous and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Martin H. Scher, 80, on May 9, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. A proud son of Albany, Marty was born on July 17, 1939, to the late Samuel and Anne Scher. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his sons, Todd (James), and Eric (Stacey); his brother, Paul; his sister Marilyn (Klein); his grandchildren, Nathan and Alexandra; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom formed part of Marty's loving family circle. Marty attended Albany High School and went on to study at Boston University, where he was a member of the ROTC and graduated in 1961 with a degree in business administration. After college, Marty proudly continued his service in the United States Army until he retired as a captain in 1963, the year he and Barbara were married. They welcomed Todd in 1965 and Eric followed in 1969. Marty dedicated his career to working alongside his brother Paul at M. Scher & Son, Inc., an electrical contracting company in Albany founded in 1924 by their grandfather, Michael Scher. M. Scher & Son grew over the years to be an industry leader in New York state and the region beyond. Marty was a loyal member of the Eastern Contractors Association and served as its president in the early 1990s. Marty's extended family includes all of the dedicated employees of M. Scher & Son, past and present, many of whom worked with Marty for decades and to whom he was forever devoted. Despite long work hours and a young family, Marty always made time to enjoy life. He was an avid golfer and he and Barbara took enormous pleasure in entertaining friends and family at Colonie Country Club, where they were longtime members. Marty and Barbara were also lifelong members of Temple Israel in Albany, where Marty served on the board, taking on several roles over the years. In addition, Marty was Chairman of the Temple's 21st Century Committee, which was dedicated to restoring and rebuilding the Temple following the tragic fire in 1992. Marty and Paul were also instrumental in the rehabilitation of Camp Givah, which continues to this day to serve the youth of the Capital Region. Marty's family are bereaved by his loss but are comforted by their wonderful memories of him. Marty's legacy is and will eternally remain his unwavering devotion to, and love for, his entire family. Nothing made Marty happier than hosting Passover and Rosh Hashana dinners with family and friends and attending family celebrations near and far, whether for weddings, mitzvahs or graduations. In quieter times, Marty always looked forward taking his grandchildren, Nathan and Alex, shopping for sneakers or out to dinner. Marty was also an avid student of history, which passion eventually took he and Barbara to Europe on several occasions. Marty particularly treasured his trips to Israel with Barbara, always together with Paul and Elaine and other family members and dear friends. These trips provided Marty with a lifetime of memories and stories that he loved to share. There were no labels with Marty; he loved his daughter-in-law and son-in-law as if they were his own, no questions asked. Whether born or married into his extended family, Marty's quiet dignity, along with his gentle and generous spirit, made all feel loved and welcomed into his home and into his heart. Marty will be missed but the qualities that made him the man he was will live on in all of us who sadly now mourn his passing. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic but a memorial service will be planned at a date to be determined. The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Marty's memory make a contribution to the Temple Israel General Operating Fund, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.