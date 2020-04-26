Bornhorst, Martin Henry "Marty" RENSSELAER Martin Henry Bornhorst, "Marty," 66 years old of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The son of the late Francis and Eleanor (Schaller) Bornhorst, he was a lifelong Capital Region resident, except for the time during his service in the Navy. He is survived by his siblings: Carolyn Caringi (Nick), Francis Jr. (Hollis), Carl Sr. (Catherine), Daniel Sr., Kenneth (Sharon), and Marilyn Bossalini (Peter); and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Benjamin; and sisters-in-law, Helen and Colleen Bornhorst. Marty was a Columbia High School graduate and served in the United States Navy as a boatswain's mate on the USS Simon Lake until his honorable discharge in August of 1978. He was a volunteer firefighter and member of the Defreestville Fire Company, serving as captain, driver training instructor, and achieved life membership in January 1992. He also served as volunteer ambulance driver and EMT for North Greenbush Ambulance for 15 years. Marty worked as a chemical operator at BASF from 1981 until 1997. He also received education and certification as a welder in 1998 and received his CDL Class A license in 1996. He worked for several commercial trucking companies, traveling to 48 states and Canada, before his retirement in 2019. A private burial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Food Pantries of the Capital District, 32 Essex St., Albany, NY, 12206.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020