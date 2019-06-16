Conroy, Martin J. Sr. WATERFORD Martin J. Conroy, Sr. died peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, one week before his 98th birthday. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Helen Donovan Conroy. Marty was a 1939 graduate of CCHS and played football for the Watervliet Garnets in his earlier years. He went on to work at Norton Co. (Behr Manning) for 43 years retiring as a foreman in 1983. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and belonged to the Colonie Elks. In his free time he loved hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling to casinos to play bingo. Marty was the husband of Mary Bourassa Conroy who died in 2011; and loving father of John Conroy (Donna) of Cumming, Ga., Martin Conroy, Jr. (Nancy) of Ballston Lake, and Francis Conroy (Anne) of New York, NY; stepfather of Gerald Monast (Sharon) of Melrose, Mary Spadola (Thomas) of Ravena, Paul Monast (Jane) of Ballston Lake and Michelle Monast of Melrose; brother of the late, Joseph Conroy, Mary Butler, Ann Baron, Emily, John and Thomas Conroy; and brother-in-law of Cathy Conroy. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gregory, Andrew and Meghan Conroy, Jason and Liza Browe, Kia Loiacono, Emily Conroy-Krutz, Julie Conroy, Sage and Benjamin Monast, Thomas, Nicholas and William Spadola, Caitlin and Michael Monast, Rachel and Graham Peat; his great grandchildren, Leah, Jamison, Adrianna, Gianna, Lily, Lizzie, Maisie, Oran, Milo, Liana, Natalia, Emelia, Elicia, Harper, Nora, Zoey and Leo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford, and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY 12188. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Community Hospice and Unit A-1 at Van Rensselaer Manor for their loving care of Marty. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory visit, Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary