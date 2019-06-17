Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Martin J. Conroy Sr.

Martin J. Conroy Sr. Obituary
Conroy, Martin J. Sr. WATERFORD Martin J. Conroy, Sr. died June 14, 2019; one week before his 98th birthday. Funeral services Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY 12188. To express your sympathy visit Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 17, 2019
