|
|
Conroy, Martin J. Sr. WATERFORD Martin J. Conroy, Sr. died June 14, 2019; one week before his 98th birthday. Funeral services Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY 12188. To express your sympathy visit Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 17, 2019