Martin Joseph Miller
Miller, Martin Joseph ALBANY Martin Joseph Miller, 57, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020. He was the son of Marie A. Hanlon and the late John J. Miller; and the stepson of the late Joseph F. Hanlon. Martin was a graduate of LaSalle Institute, attended H.V.C.C. and was employed by the New York State Department of State for 28 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing and was a collector of stamps and coins. In addition to his mother Marie, he is survived by his brothers, Thomas J. Miller (Tracey), John J. Miller (Holly), and Joseph H. Miller (Sandy); and his sisters, Ann M. Miller, Patricia M. Betterly (Jack), and Mary K. Hanlon. He is also survived by several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral Mass for the family in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Martin may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org/donate or the Capital City Mission at give.capitalcityrescuemission.org/give. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
My Condolences to Martys family,I was so sorry to hear of his passing,I worked with him for many years.Thoughts & Prayers are with you all.
Pat Geier
Coworker
