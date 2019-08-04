Schmidt, Martin L. RENSSELAERVILLE Martin Laurence Schmidt, age 40, passed peacefully on July 31, 2019, at the Stratton VA Medical Center with his loving family at his side. Martin was born on March 15, 1979, in Belleville, N.J. and grew up in Athens, N.Y. He is survived by parents, Laurence Schmidt of Edgewater, Fla. and Phyllis Schmidt of Albany; sisters, Abigail Schmidt Morrison of Albany and Elizabeth Schmidt of Delmar; girlfriend, Deborah Kropp; nephew, Aidan Morrison; and niece, Sophia Morrison. Martin was a veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1999-2003 and 2006-2008. He was an aviation technician 2nd grade with the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Squadron Nine Four assigned to the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz during the War on Terror after September 11, 2001. While aboard the USS Carl Vinson, his ship entered the Persian Gulf on September 11, 2001. Martin was very good at making people smile and was known for his wit and charm. His smile was infectious and his eyes would light up a room. People who knew Martin knew he was pure of heart. Interment ceremonies will be held privately in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Please direct donations in Martin's name to the Stratton VA Medical Center, attention Voluntary Services GPF1312, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. The staff at the VA Medical Center is to be commended for its exemplary services.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019