Martin Leonard Disepalo Jr.
1924 - 2020
Disepalo, Martin Leonard Jr. PRESTON HOLLOW Martin Leonard Disepalo Jr., 95, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born in Newark, N.J. on October 14, 1924. He retired in 1973 and moved upstate with his beloved wife, Cecilia. Martin, was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 47 years. He was predeceased by his wife. He is survived by his two sisters, Loretta Thomsen of Hendersonville, N.C. and Evelyn Disepalo of Farmingdale, N.J.; and by many nieces and nephews. A memorial talk will take place via Zoom on Monday, August 10, at 7 p.m. Those wishing to join may do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83662835980 with the meeting ID: 836 6283 5980, passcode: 942582, and by phone: 929-205-6099. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Columbia-Greene Community Hospice, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY, 12414. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
