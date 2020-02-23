Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilder Funeral Home 4890 South Suncoast Blvd Homosassa , FL 34446 (352)-628-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Canfield, Martin R. HOMOSASSA, Fla. Martin "Marty" R. Canfield, 72 of Homosassa, Fla., passed away on February 11, 2020, at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, Fla. He was born on December 20, 1947, to the late Ernest and Edith (Brown) Canfield. Marty was raised in Albany and Colonie and was a graduate of Colonie Central High School. Marty was employed at General Electric Photo Services, Corporate Graphics, Bokland Custom Visuals, and Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, Fla. Marty loved playing the piano and singing. He also enjoyed photography, cooking, entertaining, gardening, caring for his cherished pets, and was a president of the Gene Pitney fan club. Marty will be remembered as having a charismatic personality, quick-wit and great sense of humor. His smiling face and warm laughter will be missed by all who knew him. Mourning his loss are his brothers, David (Nina) Canfield of Guilderland, and Andrew (Wilma, deceased) Canfield of Colonie; sister, Joan Sautter (Richard) Palmer of Franklin, Ind.; and stepsisters, Mary Brita Chagnon and Mary Bommer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Eric Sautter; and stepfather William Bergen. Inurnment service to be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Private cremation with care arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, Fla.



Canfield, Martin R. HOMOSASSA, Fla. Martin "Marty" R. Canfield, 72 of Homosassa, Fla., passed away on February 11, 2020, at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, Fla. He was born on December 20, 1947, to the late Ernest and Edith (Brown) Canfield. Marty was raised in Albany and Colonie and was a graduate of Colonie Central High School. Marty was employed at General Electric Photo Services, Corporate Graphics, Bokland Custom Visuals, and Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, Fla. Marty loved playing the piano and singing. He also enjoyed photography, cooking, entertaining, gardening, caring for his cherished pets, and was a president of the Gene Pitney fan club. Marty will be remembered as having a charismatic personality, quick-wit and great sense of humor. His smiling face and warm laughter will be missed by all who knew him. Mourning his loss are his brothers, David (Nina) Canfield of Guilderland, and Andrew (Wilma, deceased) Canfield of Colonie; sister, Joan Sautter (Richard) Palmer of Franklin, Ind.; and stepsisters, Mary Brita Chagnon and Mary Bommer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Eric Sautter; and stepfather William Bergen. Inurnment service to be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Private cremation with care arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, Fla. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close