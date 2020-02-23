Canfield, Martin R. HOMOSASSA, Fla. Martin "Marty" R. Canfield, 72 of Homosassa, Fla., passed away on February 11, 2020, at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, Fla. He was born on December 20, 1947, to the late Ernest and Edith (Brown) Canfield. Marty was raised in Albany and Colonie and was a graduate of Colonie Central High School. Marty was employed at General Electric Photo Services, Corporate Graphics, Bokland Custom Visuals, and Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, Fla. Marty loved playing the piano and singing. He also enjoyed photography, cooking, entertaining, gardening, caring for his cherished pets, and was a president of the Gene Pitney fan club. Marty will be remembered as having a charismatic personality, quick-wit and great sense of humor. His smiling face and warm laughter will be missed by all who knew him. Mourning his loss are his brothers, David (Nina) Canfield of Guilderland, and Andrew (Wilma, deceased) Canfield of Colonie; sister, Joan Sautter (Richard) Palmer of Franklin, Ind.; and stepsisters, Mary Brita Chagnon and Mary Bommer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Eric Sautter; and stepfather William Bergen. Inurnment service to be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Private cremation with care arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, Fla.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020