Kahn, Marvin B. ROSWELL, Ga. Marvin B. Kahn passed away on November 6, 2020, after a brief illness, yet, thankfully, after a lifetime well spent. Born in the same year as Mickey Mouse, 1928, Marvin was as magical and beloved as the immortal Disney character. Raised in Albany by his parents, Meyer and Bertha Belkin Kahn, Marvin was the little brother to his siblings, Arnold and Evelyn (Segel). He was the husband of Vera Gingold and later, the partner of Barbara Smith. He was truly blessed to share his life with these two wonderful women. Marvin is survived by his three daughters, Jana (Errol) Krupman, Joy (Brad) Schandler, and Marla (Glenn) Zimmerman; his grandchildren, David Evron, Lev and Avi Krupman, and Jonah and Ruby Zimmerman; and his dear sister-in-law Arlene G. King. He was loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, the Smith-Cohen-Packer family, Margold Silk Screen employees, railroad buddies, and friends. He will always be remembered for his artistic talents, intricate model railroads, love of music, and his never-ending devotion to his family. Everybody loved Marvin, and he them. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service and burial. Donations in Marvin's memory may be made to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the American Cancer Society
, or the charity of your choice
. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com