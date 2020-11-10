1/
Marvin B. Kahn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kahn, Marvin B. ROSWELL, Ga. Marvin B. Kahn passed away on November 6, 2020, after a brief illness, yet, thankfully, after a lifetime well spent. Born in the same year as Mickey Mouse, 1928, Marvin was as magical and beloved as the immortal Disney character. Raised in Albany by his parents, Meyer and Bertha Belkin Kahn, Marvin was the little brother to his siblings, Arnold and Evelyn (Segel). He was the husband of Vera Gingold and later, the partner of Barbara Smith. He was truly blessed to share his life with these two wonderful women. Marvin is survived by his three daughters, Jana (Errol) Krupman, Joy (Brad) Schandler, and Marla (Glenn) Zimmerman; his grandchildren, David Evron, Lev and Avi Krupman, and Jonah and Ruby Zimmerman; and his dear sister-in-law Arlene G. King. He was loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, the Smith-Cohen-Packer family, Margold Silk Screen employees, railroad buddies, and friends. He will always be remembered for his artistic talents, intricate model railroads, love of music, and his never-ending devotion to his family. Everybody loved Marvin, and he them. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service and burial. Donations in Marvin's memory may be made to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved