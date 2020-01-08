Marvin I. Crystal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin I. Crystal.
Service Information
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Crystal, Marvin I. SARATOGA Marvin I. Crystal, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Tues day, January 7, 2020. Marvin was the son of the late George and Betty Crystal. He is survived by his wife of over 75 years, Charlotte Crystal. Marvin is reunited in heaven with his daughter Barbara Crystal. Marvin was an International Consultant, Attorney, vice president of Finance and worked for General Foods for many years. Marvin was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He visited almost every country in the world. Above all he was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Marvin is survived by granddaughter, Michelle Warner (Thomas). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Thomas and Samantha. A burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 2:30 p.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.