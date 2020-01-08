Crystal, Marvin I. SARATOGA Marvin I. Crystal, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Tues day, January 7, 2020. Marvin was the son of the late George and Betty Crystal. He is survived by his wife of over 75 years, Charlotte Crystal. Marvin is reunited in heaven with his daughter Barbara Crystal. Marvin was an International Consultant, Attorney, vice president of Finance and worked for General Foods for many years. Marvin was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He visited almost every country in the world. Above all he was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Marvin is survived by granddaughter, Michelle Warner (Thomas). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Thomas and Samantha. A burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 2:30 p.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020