Marvin Katz
Katz, Marvin PITTSBURGH, Pa. Marvin Katz, 103, of Pittsburgh, Pa. died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Born in Troy, Mr. Katz resided in New Jersey for many years. He received his bachelor's degree from Union College and his doctor of law degree from Columbia University. He was senior vice president and general counsel at Goody Products Inc. in Kearney, N.J. as well as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Katz was a member of the Beth Tephilah Synagogue in Troy and former member of Temple Emanuel and Temple Beth Israel, both in New Jersey. Marvin was predeceased by his wife Eleanor. He is survived by two daughters, Alva Daffner (Richard) and Linda Stern (Victor Ciesielski). He was predeceased by his sisters, Bessie Segal and Clara Gorenstein. He also leaves four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Sunday in the Beth Tephilah Cemetery on Belle Avenue in Troy. Due to the COVID pandemic there will be no formal period of mourning observed. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 27, 2020.
