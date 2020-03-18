Prival, Marvin M. MALTA Marvin M. Prival, 93, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. Marty worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation for 37 years and Key Bank before retiring. Marty loved life. He enjoyed gardening, music of all kinds, and summer vacations in Maine. Marty is survived by his partner John D'Amigo of Malta; his sister Miss Toby Dubov of Jupiter, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. John would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Bruzdzinski, Karen Goodstein, Bill Tofte, Delores Lemieux, and Dr. Arthur Stevens for their care and compassion. Per Marty's request there will be no calling hours. A private service for immediate family and friends will be at a later date. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2020