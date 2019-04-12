Schwalb, Dr. Marvin LIVINGSTON, N.J. Dr. Marvin Schwalb passed away on April 10, 2019, in Livingston. He was a professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School for over 45 years and served as associate director of the Institute of Genomic Medicine before retiring. Marvin is survived by his wife Karen of 56 years; and daughters, Robin, Heidi and Abby; as well as his sister Karen. Services in the Hebrew Tailors Cemetery, Guilderland, on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2019