Guest Book View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

, Marvin GREENVILLE Marvin "Marv" R.B. Smith, 71, passed away on June 12, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside. He was born on July 28, 1947, son of Dolores and the late Clayton Smith, in Catskill. Marv graduated from Cairo Central School and then joined the Navy where he served on the aircraft carriers Constellation and Ranger as a jet mechanic. His missions required landing on Vietnamese soil and extensive air support of the ground troops. After serving for four years, he was honorably discharged with the rank of E-5. Marv's love of planes stayed with him for the rest of his life. Marv married his high school sweetheart, Ralene, in 1969. In 1971 Marv began working for G.E. Plastics in Selkirk. His career at G.E. spanned 36 years, 22 of which were spent as a production coordinator until his retirement in 2007. Marv was very active in his community and spent many years on the board of Christ Episcopal Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 291, the Rensselaerville Historical Society, the Durham Republican Club, and a board member of the Durham Center Museum and trustee of Greenville Cemetery. Marv owned a winter home in Oro Valley, Ariz. for 18 years, where he was a member of the water volleyball, wallyball, pop tennis, and genealogy clubs. Marv loved genealogy and spent 25 plus years researching his and friends' family histories. He also loved hiking in the desert and the Santa Catalina Mountains. Marv was a pillar of support for those who needed it and a true friend to everyone who knew him. Marv is survived by his mother Dolores; brother Donald (Linda) Smith; son Wayne (Kelly Sweeney) Smith; daughter Michelle (Tony) Smith-Ferraro, and grandson Wyatt Beaumont; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ralene (nee Knott); his father, Clayton Sr.; and his youngest brother Clayton Jr. Calling hours will be on Friday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. The funeral will be on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in the family plot in Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA, 01923 or the Durham Center Museum, P.O. Box 92, East Durham, NY, 12423. Condolences may be posted at











Smith , Marvin GREENVILLE Marvin "Marv" R.B. Smith, 71, passed away on June 12, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside. He was born on July 28, 1947, son of Dolores and the late Clayton Smith, in Catskill. Marv graduated from Cairo Central School and then joined the Navy where he served on the aircraft carriers Constellation and Ranger as a jet mechanic. His missions required landing on Vietnamese soil and extensive air support of the ground troops. After serving for four years, he was honorably discharged with the rank of E-5. Marv's love of planes stayed with him for the rest of his life. Marv married his high school sweetheart, Ralene, in 1969. In 1971 Marv began working for G.E. Plastics in Selkirk. His career at G.E. spanned 36 years, 22 of which were spent as a production coordinator until his retirement in 2007. Marv was very active in his community and spent many years on the board of Christ Episcopal Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 291, the Rensselaerville Historical Society, the Durham Republican Club, and a board member of the Durham Center Museum and trustee of Greenville Cemetery. Marv owned a winter home in Oro Valley, Ariz. for 18 years, where he was a member of the water volleyball, wallyball, pop tennis, and genealogy clubs. Marv loved genealogy and spent 25 plus years researching his and friends' family histories. He also loved hiking in the desert and the Santa Catalina Mountains. Marv was a pillar of support for those who needed it and a true friend to everyone who knew him. Marv is survived by his mother Dolores; brother Donald (Linda) Smith; son Wayne (Kelly Sweeney) Smith; daughter Michelle (Tony) Smith-Ferraro, and grandson Wyatt Beaumont; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ralene (nee Knott); his father, Clayton Sr.; and his youngest brother Clayton Jr. Calling hours will be on Friday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. The funeral will be on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in the family plot in Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA, 01923 or the Durham Center Museum, P.O. Box 92, East Durham, NY, 12423. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close