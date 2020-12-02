Archino, Mary A. ALBANY Mary (Aliberti) Archino, 95, peacefully passed in her sleep on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Born at home on Lansing Street in Albany's South End on December 28, 1924, to Florence (Giunta) and Joseph Aliberti. Her parents emigrated from Sicily, Italy through Ellis Island and settled in Albany. She was the first in her family to be born in America, the second eldest, and last surviving sibling to Ann (Charles) Gitto, Anthony (Goldie) Aliberti, Mildred (Louis) DiDio, and Samuel (Clara) Aliberti. She was the widow of Joseph Archino, a neighborhood guy, who she married in 1949 at St. John's Church in Albany. They were married for 59 years until the time of his death in 2008. She is survived by one devoted daughter, Teri (the late John) Fisher of Glenmont; and two loving grandsons, Andrew Fisher of Cohoes and Jeffrey Fisher of Glenmont as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary attended St. John's Elementary School and Phillip Schuyler High School in Albany. In her youth, she enjoyed dancing with friends at the YMCA in Troy, swimming at the Mid-City pool complex in Menands, and vacationing in Hampton Beach, N.H. She began working at a young age to help her family with finances, was a dedicated worker, and had an assortment of jobs beginning at the Perry Glove Factory, Whitney's, and the Myers department stores on North Pearl Street. During World War II, when many men had to leave their jobs to serve our country, she took a position at the Watervliet Arsenal making parts for Howitzer guns. After spending time as a housewife and mother, she was employed at the N.Y.S. Department of Correctional Services and for over 18 years she was well-known as the City of Albany School Crossing Guard at New Scotland and South Main Avenues in Albany, where she met many nice friends, retiring in 1994. She loved working, helping people, and spending time with her daughter and grandsons. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed watching cooking shows and sharing her meals with family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, gardening, drawing, and bingo. The family thanks her wonderful neighbors on Cardinal Avenue for their kindness over the years, the caring staff at Atria of Guilderland, Peregrine Senior Living, and Our Lady of Mercy, all communities where Mary has lived during the past three years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Thursday, December 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Friday, December 4, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church (Delaware Avenue worship site) where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Masks and social distancing are required. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont immediately following the funeral Mass. Those who wish may send a memorial contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com