Bechard, Mary A. COHOES Mary A. Bechard, 95, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Alfonse and Helen Tierney Nolin and wife of the late Adrien R. Bechard. Mary was a graduate of St. Joseph's Elementary School and Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes. She worked as a sales clerk for 30 years at Juliette Clothing in Cohoes. Then she moved to Florida for 19 years until moving back to this area in 2007. She was a former member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church Altar Society, the Ladies Home Bureau, as well as belonging to the Green Sabres Drum & Bugle Corp in Schuylerville. She was the mother of Robert A. Bechard (Elaine) of Watervliet, David G. Bechard (Pauline) of Ticonderoga, Michael D. Bechard (Elizabeth) of Easton; and sister of Elizabeth Moak of Cohoes, Stephen Nolin of Raleigh, N.C. and the late William "Yogi" Nolin and Helen Banker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen Bechard (Kim), Michael Bechard Jr. (Chrystal), Stephanie Woodard (Kyle), David Bechard (Molly) and Dominick Bechard; and by her great-grandchildren, Kyra, Decker, Brayden, Olivia, Kennedy, Peyton, Carson, Kierra, Dave, Zane, Jolene and Olivia; as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 20, at 2 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019