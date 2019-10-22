Carelli, Mary A. MECHANICVILLE Mrs. Mary A. Carelli, of Pruyn Hill, died Sunday, October 20, at home, in the loving company of her family. Born in Cambridge, N.Y., Mary co-owned and operated the former Hudson River Drive-In in Stillwater for many years. She proudly kept her family home in a comforting condition along with her yard. A pretty woman, with a quick smile and kind word for all, are traits that will be remembered. Mary's life centered on her husband of 74 years, her three children and their families. She was a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church in Mechanicville. Survivors include her beloved husband Dominick, whom she married July 20, 1945; loving children, Donna Carelli of Holland Patent, N.Y., Cathleen (Jerry) Daley of Mechanicville and Dominic (Jill) Carelli of Raleigh, N.C.; along with seven grand; 14 great-grand; and four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and her friendly neighbors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. There will be a calling hour for family and friends at All Saints on the Hudson Church on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, in memory of Mary A. Carelli. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019