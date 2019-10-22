Mary A. Carelli

Obituary
Carelli, Mary A. MECHANICVILLE Mrs. Mary A. Carelli, of Pruyn Hill, died Sunday, October 20, at home, in the loving company of her family. Born in Cambridge, N.Y., Mary co-owned and operated the former Hudson River Drive-In in Stillwater for many years. She proudly kept her family home in a comforting condition along with her yard. A pretty woman, with a quick smile and kind word for all, are traits that will be remembered. Mary's life centered on her husband of 74 years, her three children and their families. She was a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church in Mechanicville. Survivors include her beloved husband Dominick, whom she married July 20, 1945; loving children, Donna Carelli of Holland Patent, N.Y., Cathleen (Jerry) Daley of Mechanicville and Dominic (Jill) Carelli of Raleigh, N.C.; along with seven grand; 14 great-grand; and four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and her friendly neighbors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. There will be a calling hour for family and friends at All Saints on the Hudson Church on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, in memory of Mary A. Carelli. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019
