Ditonno, Mary A. COLONIE Mary A. Ditonno, 94 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Donato and Mary Rinaldi Ditonno. Mary had worked for 35 years with the New York State Health Department, retiring in 1980. She was a member of the Colonie Seniors and a volunteer with Bright Horizons at the Beltrone Living Center. Mary enjoyed cooking and crocheting, knitted items for children and babies in underserved nations. She is survived by her beloved sister Viola Burnetter. Mary was the sister of the late Nancy Brown, Philomena Jennings, Benny, Donato "Danny," Phillip and Vincent Ditonno and Grace Schmitt. Mary is also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 301 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Colonie Senior Services, 6 Winners Circle, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020