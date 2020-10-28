Dudley, Mary A. SCHODACK LANDING Mary A. Dudley, age 94, passed away at home after a short illness on October 26, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Coeymans on May 3, 1926, she was the daughter of Stefan and Nancy Palmere; and the sister of late Stella Hartell, Madeline Smith (Donald), Josephine Fadsoldt (Stots), late Rosie Zampella (Ralph), late Raphael Fori (Ralph), late Louie Palmere, late Frank Palmere (Esther), late Dominic Palmere and surviving Joyce. Mary was a devoted wife to the late Robert P. Dudley; mother of Perry of Schodack Landing and late Robert of Castleton. She was the amazing grandmother of Jason Dudley; as well as great-grandmother to her very loved Braylynn and Brennan Dudley. Mary is also survived by niece and nephew, Veronica Fori and Michael Smith. She was an honorary member of the Schodack Landing Fire Company and Assumption of Mary Roman Catholic Church. She was a part of the Ladies Auxillary and loved to march yearly in the Memorial Day Parade held in Castleton. She was the proud owner of Dudley's Grocery Store in Schodack Landing, and the former owner of B & M Restaurant on South Pearl Street in Albany. She also owned the Dudley Apartment building in Schodack Landing. Mary loved to feed her birds every morning and maintain her flower gardens. She volunteered to clean churches and the Firehouse proudly. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending casual events. She was a kind heart and very selfless and she always put everyone before herself. Whenever anyone would speak of her, they would say how she had an infectious smile and had a tremendous amount of energy. Her funeral Mass will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Castleton. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Ray Funeral Home, Castleton. There will be pandemic restrictions at both events including limited attendees in both the church and funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.