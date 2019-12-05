Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Jude The Apostle Church Wynantskill , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Finelli, Mary A. TROY Mary A. Finelli of Troy passed into eternal rest Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Frank, Anne and Kathleen Agostine; and loving and devoted wife of the late John D. Finelli, who passed away in 2017. Mary graduated from Albany Business College. She was a member of the I.C.C. in Troy and enjoyed bocce and playing cards and the many social gatherings and events held there. She was also a member of a bowling league for many years with her mom Kate and the girls. Most important of all to Mary was spending time with her family. She could always be found either in her kitchen or attending one of her grandchildren's sporting events. Mary was an amazing host who loved to cook for her family and many of her friends requested her special recipes. Mary is survived by her daughters, Karen (JR) Casale, Barbara Finelli and Deborah (David) Reo; and her sons, John (Lynda) Finelli and Mark (Kelly) Finelli Sr. Mary is also survived by her sisters, Jean (the late David) Holmes and Kathy (Tony Abrunza) DeBonis; and was predeceased by her brother Fran Agostine. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Patricia Finelli and Sister Carmel Finelli. Mary was the very proud grandmother of Michael (Emily) Casale, Kristina (Brian) Gross, Anthony (Amanda) Casale, Annie (William) Macaluso, Dominica Bevevino, Gregory Reo, David Reo, John Finelli Jr., Joseph Finelli, James Finelli, Francesca Finelli and Mark Finelli Jr. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Charlie, Brison, Giovanna, Luciana, Lincoln, Brayden and Ava; and by many nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mary will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m. in St. Jude The Apostle Church in Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Very Reverend Anthony F. Ligato, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.







