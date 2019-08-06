|
Keefe, Mary A. McDonald COHOES Mary A. McDonald Keefe, 87 of Rose Ct. passed suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late G. Francis and Ethel Nivens McDonald and the beloved wife of the late Cornelius P. 'Neil' Keefe. Mary was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and St. Peter's School of Nursing. Mary worked as an RN at Cohoes Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, a Cohoes K of C Columbiette, and volunteered at the Eddy and the Holy Trinity Food Pantry. Mary was known as 'Gram' and 'G-Ma' to her family that adored her. She was married for 53 years to the love of her life, Neil, before his passing in 2012. Mary enjoyed puzzles, Sudoku, and the daily jumble. Her greatest passion was being Number 1 Nurse to her large, extended family, League Doctor to the Football League, and Neighborhood Nurse to all on the block. Mary is survived by her devoted children, Mark (Yvonne) Keefe, Neil 'Buzz' Keefe, John (Debbie) Keefe, all of Averill Park, Mary A (Guy) Kezirian of Scottsdale, Ariz., Catherine and Damian Keefe of Waterford, Deb (Jon) Fitzgerald of Cohoes, Amanda (Chris) Gorton of Naples, and Susan (Mike) Keefe of Boulder, Colo., 16 adored grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a multitude of much loved nieces and nephews. Also, her loving sisters, Helen 'Honey' Stopera of Cohoes, Patricia McDonald of Troy and Anne McDonald of Bethel, Conn., her lifelong friends Josie, Jane, Evelyn, and Joe her McGrievey's lunch group; and many wonderful neighbors and friends. The Keefe's would like to thank all our family and friends for their support and the family doctor, Charles Sulzman, for his years of exceptional care. Funeral services will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may make contributions to Holy Trinity Church Food Pantry, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY 12047 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019