Reed, Mary A. GUILDERLAND Mary A. Reed, 66, died suddenly on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Alvira (Savoie) Cacciotti. Mary earned her master's degree in nursing from Russell Sage College. She worked for many years as a registered nurse and prior to her retirement worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections in Coxsackie. Mary also worked as an adjunct professor for Marie College. She cherished trips to Cape Cod, crocheting, reading and binge watching movies. Mary is survived by her beloved son, David (Michael Chapman) Reed Jr.; and her siblings, Peter (Vera) Case, Victoria Wetmiller, James (Lina) Cacciotti, Anne Marie Hull, Carol (Claude) Manna and Christopher Cacciotti. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Cacciotti. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to The Pride Center of the Capital Region, 332 Hudson Ave., Albany, NY, 12210. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2020