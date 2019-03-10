Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Reich. View Sign

Reich, Mary A. ALBANY Mary A. Reich died peacefully on March 5, 2019, at the age of 91, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinsonism and peripheral neuropathy. Mary's substantial and diverse artistic talents were seen during the many years she worked as a display artist in the 5th Avenue windows of New York City, and in the windows and interiors of Town & Tweed and the Village Shop in Delmar. Her interests and accomplishments also extended to health and fitness. Mary was an early pioneer of "Exerdance" classes and ran her own studio for many years. She became a competitive runner in her 50's and, later in life, devotedly walked eight miles every day. Mary was a dedicated member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany contributing countless hours in support of various social causes and activities. In addition to her family, Mary's great love was quilting. She created over 100 "art quilts" and many of these award-winning designs have been displayed in museums, galleries and exhibitions. Most have been sold and now grace the homes of her many friends and admirers. Mary remains in the hearts of Stanley Reich, her husband of 68 years; daughter, Susan Supple and son-in-law, Paul Supple; son, Matthew Reich and daughter-in-law, Gillian Forster Reich; three grandsons, Kevin Supple and his fiancee, Stephanie Dudek, Brian Supple and his wife, Carolin Beuttler Supple, and Graham Reich; as well as sister Dorothy Gates; and numerous dear friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Teresian House and Mary's private care-givers for providing care and comfort. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 405 Washington Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany Endowment Trust or to Parkinson's Research at Albany Med. (Albany Med Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave, MC 119, Albany, NY, 12208).







741 Delaware Avenue

Delmar , NY 12054

