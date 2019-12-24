Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Sheehan. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of Christ the King 40 Sumpter Ave Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sheehan, Mary A. GUILDERLAND Mary A. (Rizzo) Sheehan, 72 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on December 22, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Mary (Rovelli) Rizzo and was a graduate of Vincentian Institute. Mary worked for N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles for several years. She was a member of the Pine Haven Country Club, where she served on several committees. Mary was an avid golfer, and she enjoyed reading and traveling and was a Communicant of The Church of Christ the King. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Sheehan; her brother Vincent (Rosemary) Rizzo of Fla.; and sister Anne (Joe) Keens of Rensselaer; sister-in-law Barbara Rizzo McHale; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Rizzo. A special thank you goes to Barbara for her loving care and to Dr. Heidi Godoy and the staff of the Women's Cancer Center, staff of 6 McCauley at St. Peter's, Jolene and Theresa at Community Hospice and to Kate at Albany Urology for their care and concern. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, December 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Firday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Christ the King, 40 Sumpter Ave., Guilderland. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be offered at







