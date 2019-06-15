Slade, Mary A. HALFMOON Mary A. Slade, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving daughters by her side on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Connors. Mary was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. She enjoyed dancing, reading, going to the movies and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the devoted wife of 64 years of the late Lester E. Slade Sr.; and loving mother of Deborah A. Coppola (Joe), Sandra J. Milter, and Lester E. Slade Jr. all of Mechanicville. She was also the proud grandmother of Brad E. Chamberlain (Jen), Joseph D. Coppola Jr. (Carolyn), Sean M. Coppola and Joyce Lue (Kevin); and great-grandmother of Joshua, Sam, Nathan and Brandon. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was the sister of the late Shirley Abbott, Robert Connors and James Connors Jr. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary