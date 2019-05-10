Stewart, Mary A. LATHAM Mary Ann Stewart, 53 of Latham, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on July 26, 1965, in Middletown, N.Y. to adoring parents Frances (Fano) Doyle and the late John Doyle. She graduated from Niskayuna High School with honors in 1983, and graduated from Orange County Community College in 1985 with an associate's degree in applied science and an Academic Achievement Award. Mary went on to establish a successful career in the insurance industry, earning both her C.P.C.U. and Insurance Broker designations, and most recently working at AIG for 16 years as an underwriter specialist. Mary was an incredibly kind and faithful person and had an amazing vigor for life. She was an active member of St. Ambrose Church, where she was on the Board of Trustees and served in various other roles including the Eucharistic Ministry. She was also an active member of her community, often coordinating volunteer activities at organizations such as the Regional Food Bank. Mary loved the Adirondacks, enjoying outdoor activities such as hiking and kayaking, and she loved to travel. Above all, Mary loved spending time with her loved ones and creating memories with her family and her close circuit of friends that she loved dearly. Mary always saw the positive in everything and has impacted many people through the years with her kind smile, wise words, and loving personality. Survivors in addition to her mother include her loving husband of 16 years, Andrew M. Stewart; her stepdaughter, Amanda E. Stewart; her sister, Toni (Mark) Bisio; her nieces, Catherine (Jacob) Newcomb and Lauren (RJ) Dubois, and her nephew, Joseph Bisio; as well as a close extended family. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home at 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend Brian Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the St. Ambrose Food Pantry, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Mary Stewart. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 10 to May 12, 2019