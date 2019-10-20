Tomchik, Mary A. TROY Mary A. Tomchik, 95 of Troy, formerly of New Lebanon, passed away at Van Rensselaer Manor on October 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Thomas V. and Mary Grace Hanson. Mary had been a resident of New Lebanon since 1964 before moving to Van Rensselaer Manor. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in New Lebanon and had worked for many years for her brother at Soil and Material Testing in Castleton. Mary is survived by her stepson, Thomas (Bonnie) Tomchik of North Carolina; stepdaughters, Elaine Murphy of California and Betty (Carl) Reynolds of North Carolina; sisters, Margaret (Dale) Van Deusen of Nassau, and Sister Madeline Hanson of Connecticut. She is also survived by four step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George Tomchik; and siblings, Thomas, William, Joseph and John Hanson. The family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for their care and compassion during Mary's time there. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church in New Lebanon. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery in Ghent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Shrine Repairs, 732 US 20, New Lebanon, NY, 12125. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019