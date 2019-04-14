Vedder, Mary A. ALBANY Mary A. Vedder, 87, entered eternal life on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Paigo LaBarbera. She was predeceased by her husband Edward L. Vedder. She is survived by her loving nephew David Frangella. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send contributions to The Community Hospice, c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave Mary's family a message on their guestbook, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019