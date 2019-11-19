Sweeney, Mary Agnes TROY Mary Agnes Sweeney, 70 of Troy, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Eleanor Manory Sweeney. Agnes was a dedicated maternity nurse at Samaritan Hospital for over forty years. She will always be recognized for her kindness and caring demeanor. Agnes was truly loved by all her hospital colleagues. She played a significant caring role to the children of her cherished family and friends. Agnes loved to bake, cook and travel abroad. She will be dearly missed. Agnes was the dear sister of Thomas (Mary Ann) Sweeney and Mark (Susan) Sweeney. She was the beloved aunt of Brendan, Moira and Kieran Sweeney. Agnes was the cousin of Maureen McBride (Ed) Enos and their children, Katie, Carolyn and Joseph; Brian McBride and Lezlie Petty; Joseph (Suzanne) Manory and their children, William and Drew; and Anthony (Laurie) Manory and their children, Jack, Luke, Cooper and Griffin. Agnes was the lifelong family friend of Patti McCarthy Pollock. She was the cherished godmother of Leslie Pollock Carroll. She is also survived by many dear friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Agnes' family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 2215 Burdett Avenue, Troy, NY 12180. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www. CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019