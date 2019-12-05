Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Visitation 8:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Burial Following Services Our Lady of Angels Send Flowers Obituary

Triolo, Mary Aiezza ALBANY Mary Aiezza Triolo entered eternal life on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, with her loving daughter Jennice by her side. A native of Albany, Mary was born on June 30, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Giovannina Aiezza. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her loving husbands, Larry Donnelly (1977) and Charlie Triolo (2007); sisters, Betty Holmes, Lucy Sheldon, Jennie Stumpf, Rosie Teson and Anna Mottolese; and brothers, Patsy, Carmen and Andy. Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennice Donnelly Lyman, who was her dedicated and compassionate caregiver; her cherished brother Sonny Aiezza; her grandchildren, the joys of her life, Paul (June) Lyman, Larry (Melanie) Lyman, and Matthew Lyman; her great-grandchildren, Ashlee (Mike) Richardson, Samantha (Alex) Stivale, and Dylan; her great-great-grandchildren, Lyric, Mia, and Bailey; her many loving nieces and nephews, and her extended family. All were a true source of love to her. Mary touched many lives and will be remembered for her caring and generosity to others. She enjoyed cooking Italian meals for her family and friends, her pastors, and her favorite doctors. Mary will be best remembered for her love and compassion for others. We all learned the meaning of family through her acts of kindness. Mary was both beautiful inside and out. Family was her life. Mary was a member of the Pat Aiezza Post, a communicant at All Saints Catholic Church, and most recently a member of their All Saint Seniors and Granny Squares Knitting Group. Special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, Dr. Richard MacDowell, Dr. Andrew Woods and Dr. Roberta Miller for their kind and loving care given to Mary. Also, special thanks to her pastor Father Tom Lawless. There will be no viewing upon Mary's request. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 7, in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany, with Reverend Thomas Lawless officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. with a Mass following at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to All Saints Catholic Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







