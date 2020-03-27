|
|
Doyle, Mary Alice TROY Mary Alice O'Grady Doyle, 92 of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James and Frances McGovern O'Grady; and the beloved wife of Lawrence "Pete" Doyle who passed away on August 14, 1981. She was a graduate of Troy PS#2 and Troy High School. Mary Alice retired from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in Albany and had her own Clown Store in Lansingburgh. She was known as "Ozzie" the clown. Mrs. Doyle loved to play golf as well as spend time with her family and her canine companion "Daisy." She was a member of the Troy AOH and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Beloved sister of Francis G. "Frank" (Joan) O'Grady, John L. "Butch" (Elaine) O'Grady, Edward O'Grady, Patricia O'Grady, Rose Marie Kotansky and the late James O'Grady, Stanley O'Grady, Betty Ann Vaughan and Margaret "Margy" McCarthy; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. A private visitation and service for the immediate family within protocol limits will be held in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave., Troy, followed by the burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Mary Alice Doyle. Please feel free to express your online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2020