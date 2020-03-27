Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Doyle Obituary
Doyle, Mary Alice TROY Mary Alice O'Grady Doyle, 92 of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James and Frances McGovern O'Grady; and the beloved wife of Lawrence "Pete" Doyle who passed away on August 14, 1981. She was a graduate of Troy PS#2 and Troy High School. Mary Alice retired from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in Albany and had her own Clown Store in Lansingburgh. She was known as "Ozzie" the clown. Mrs. Doyle loved to play golf as well as spend time with her family and her canine companion "Daisy." She was a member of the Troy AOH and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Beloved sister of Francis G. "Frank" (Joan) O'Grady, John L. "Butch" (Elaine) O'Grady, Edward O'Grady, Patricia O'Grady, Rose Marie Kotansky and the late James O'Grady, Stanley O'Grady, Betty Ann Vaughan and Margaret "Margy" McCarthy; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. A private visitation and service for the immediate family within protocol limits will be held in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave., Troy, followed by the burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Mary Alice Doyle. Please feel free to express your online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now