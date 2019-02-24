Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice E. Tabakian. View Sign

Tabakian, Mary Alice E. MENANDS Mary Alice E. Tabakian, 65 of Menands, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of George T. and Elizabeth (O'Donnell) VanDerhyden. Mary Alice was a registered nurse for over 25 years at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany following that she was a nursing supervisor at Albany County Nursing Home in Colonie for 10 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn; her four cherished children, Glenn J. (Anne) Tabakian, Alexandra Tabakian, Arthur (Jessica) Tabakian and Jeffrey (Angela) Tabakian; as well as her seven adored grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Madeline, Emily, Nora, Lance and Frances. She is also survived by her siblings, Kristin (Anthony) Bruno, Virgine "Pinky" (Marvin) Wulf; her sister-in-law Marianne VanDerhyden; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her brother George T. VanDerhyden. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, February 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Mary Alice will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Father John Tallman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LustGarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY, 11797. Online condolences may be offered at







490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12009

