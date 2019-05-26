Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Parish of Mater Christi 40 Hopewell St Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Franke, Mary Angela "Mimi" ALBANY Mary Angela "Mimi" Franke, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Gutta) Franke. Mimi was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and then received her B.S. in microbiology from The College of Saint Rose. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health at the Wadsworth Center Arbovirus Laboratory for many years and published many articles in the fields of microbiology and arbovirology. Mimi enjoyed outdoor sports, as well as gardening and traveling, especially to Europe where she was very happy spending time at cafe tables. She was also a member of the Colonie Town Band where she played clarinet. She loved animals especially her beloved cat Polly She is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Frances) Franke, Ann Marie (Louis) Suarato and Joanne (John) Van Vlack; her nieces, Maran (Edward) Franke Person and Kristin (Michael) Franke Stalker; nephew Joseph Van Vlack; as well as her great-nephews, Maxwell and Zachary Person. She is also survived by her dear friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Kauffman. Mimi's memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mimi's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at







Franke, Mary Angela "Mimi" ALBANY Mary Angela "Mimi" Franke, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Gutta) Franke. Mimi was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and then received her B.S. in microbiology from The College of Saint Rose. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health at the Wadsworth Center Arbovirus Laboratory for many years and published many articles in the fields of microbiology and arbovirology. Mimi enjoyed outdoor sports, as well as gardening and traveling, especially to Europe where she was very happy spending time at cafe tables. She was also a member of the Colonie Town Band where she played clarinet. She loved animals especially her beloved cat Polly She is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Frances) Franke, Ann Marie (Louis) Suarato and Joanne (John) Van Vlack; her nieces, Maran (Edward) Franke Person and Kristin (Michael) Franke Stalker; nephew Joseph Van Vlack; as well as her great-nephews, Maxwell and Zachary Person. She is also survived by her dear friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Kauffman. Mimi's memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mimi's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from May 26 to May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close