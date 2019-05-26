Franke, Mary Angela "Mimi" ALBANY Mary Angela "Mimi" Franke, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Gutta) Franke. Mimi was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and then received her B.S. in microbiology from The College of Saint Rose. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health at the Wadsworth Center Arbovirus Laboratory for many years and published many articles in the fields of microbiology and arbovirology. Mimi enjoyed outdoor sports, as well as gardening and traveling, especially to Europe where she was very happy spending time at cafe tables. She was also a member of the Colonie Town Band where she played clarinet. She loved animals especially her beloved cat Polly She is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Frances) Franke, Ann Marie (Louis) Suarato and Joanne (John) Van Vlack; her nieces, Maran (Edward) Franke Person and Kristin (Michael) Franke Stalker; nephew Joseph Van Vlack; as well as her great-nephews, Maxwell and Zachary Person. She is also survived by her dear friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Kauffman. Mimi's memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mimi's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 26 to May 28, 2019