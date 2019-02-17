Anderson, Mary Ann CLIFTON PARK Mary Ann Anderson, age 70 of Canterbury Road, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1948, in Buffalo, and was the daughter of the late John R. and Annie M. Reilly. Mary graduated from Lancaster High School and went on to complete training in cosmetology. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and wife and was fiercely loyal to friends and family alike. She fostered lifelong friendships and was always the one to put others first. She enjoyed cooking, and especially loved a good dessert! Mary and her husband, Richard, enjoyed traveling and spent winters in St. Augustine, Fla. Mary also loved spending time tending to flowers in her garden. An avid animal lover, Mary had many pets growing up, as well as into her adult years. Mary was also a faithful member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for more than thirty years. Mary is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Richard J. Anderson; her adoring sons, Josh (Abby Aman) Anderson and Ben (Tanya MacLeod) Anderson; her beloved granddaughter, Riley; her dear siblings, Pamela (Bruce) Murphy and their son Shaun; Michael (Chris) Reilly and their children, Peter, Mike, Keri, Jonathan and Jenny; brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Anderson their children, Leslie and Jason; sister-in-law, Elgene (late Ralph) Peck and her children Debbie and Mike. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Drive, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mary's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary