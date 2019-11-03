Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Blum. View Sign Service Information Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home 35 College St Clinton , NY 13323 (315)-853-5746 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc. 35 College St. Clinton , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Mary's Church Marvin St. Clinton , NY View Map Burial Following Services St. Mary's Cemetery Clinton , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Blum, Mary Ann NEW HARTFORD Mary Ann Blum, 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019, at Lutheran Care Rehab in Clinton, N.Y. She was born in Rochester on July 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Brown) Leicht. Mary Ann graduated from SUNY Geneseo and was a special education teacher at Cohoes Middle School. On August 13, 1960, she was united in marriage to Norbert J. Blum. They were members of St. Ambrose Church in Latham, where Mary Ann devoted her time to church activities and the food pantry. She was also an active member of the Latham Women's Club. She loved spending time with her family: camping, cooking, traveling and especially enjoyed poker nights with her family and friends. Mary Ann enjoyed a good game of bridge or Mahjong with friends, as well. During her summer breaks from teaching, she worked at the Saratoga Racetrack for 25 years. One of her favorite memories was meeting Pope John Paul II during a trip to Italy. She is survived by her husband, Norbert of New Hartford; her three sons and their spouses, John and Georgia Blum of Somerset, N.J., Andrew and Dianna Blum of Clinton, N.Y. and James and Tara Blum of Manlius, N.Y.; four beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Kimberly, Ryan and Cooper; and two brothers, Robert Leicht and his wife Carol of Rochester and Frank Leicht of Rochester. All are invited to call on Wednesday, November 6, from 12-2 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Marvin Street, Clinton. Her burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary Ann's memory to The Country Pantry, P.O. Box 76, Clinton, NY, 13323.



Blum, Mary Ann NEW HARTFORD Mary Ann Blum, 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019, at Lutheran Care Rehab in Clinton, N.Y. She was born in Rochester on July 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Brown) Leicht. Mary Ann graduated from SUNY Geneseo and was a special education teacher at Cohoes Middle School. On August 13, 1960, she was united in marriage to Norbert J. Blum. They were members of St. Ambrose Church in Latham, where Mary Ann devoted her time to church activities and the food pantry. She was also an active member of the Latham Women's Club. She loved spending time with her family: camping, cooking, traveling and especially enjoyed poker nights with her family and friends. Mary Ann enjoyed a good game of bridge or Mahjong with friends, as well. During her summer breaks from teaching, she worked at the Saratoga Racetrack for 25 years. One of her favorite memories was meeting Pope John Paul II during a trip to Italy. She is survived by her husband, Norbert of New Hartford; her three sons and their spouses, John and Georgia Blum of Somerset, N.J., Andrew and Dianna Blum of Clinton, N.Y. and James and Tara Blum of Manlius, N.Y.; four beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Kimberly, Ryan and Cooper; and two brothers, Robert Leicht and his wife Carol of Rochester and Frank Leicht of Rochester. All are invited to call on Wednesday, November 6, from 12-2 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Marvin Street, Clinton. Her burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary Ann's memory to The Country Pantry, P.O. Box 76, Clinton, NY, 13323. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close