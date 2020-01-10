Nass, Mary Ann DeMarco ROTTERDAM Mary Ann DeMarco Nass, at rest on January 8, 2020, after being stricken. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. in Rotterdam. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be made to the Anderson Family Fund, Capcom Federal Credit Union, 582 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12304, or to the Tyler DeMarco Foundation at tylerdemarcofoundation.org. Condolences and Mary Ann's full obituary may be seen at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020