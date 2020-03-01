Turney, Mary Ann Kalisz MALTA Mary Ann Kalisz Turney, 73, passed away surrounded by family on February 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Teddy and Jean Kalisz. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lee Turney, and her precious babies Coco and Chanel. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother Philip (Beth) Kalisz; niece "daughter" Tracy Kalisz Seeberger; nephew Teddy (Laurie) Kalisz II; niece Sandra (Moses) Hudson-Knapp; great-niece Sara; great-nephew Parker; and stepson Dean (Robin) Turney. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany NY 12206. The family will have a gathering for family and friends on Tuesday, March 9, from 9-9:45 a.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Avenue, Albany. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020