McCafferty, Sister Mary Ann LATHAM Sister Mary Ann McCafferty (Sister Elizabeth Damian), 87, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 66 years. Sister Mary Ann was born on August 31, 1931, in Schenectady, N.Y., daughter of the late James and Ann Sullivan McCafferty. After graduating from Mont Pleasant High School, she completed the program in child care at St. Catherine's Infant Home in Albany and became a certified child care technician. On March 19, 1953, Sister Mary Ann entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Troy, N.Y. and professed final vows on August 15, 1960. Sister Mary Ann began her ministry as a Sister of St. Joseph as a child care technician at St. Joseph's Infant Home in Troy and later joined the staff at the School for the Disabled in Newtonville (later to be known as the Center for Disabilities Services/Kevin G. Langan School in Albany). In 1970, Sister Mary Ann began her 40-year career at St. Mary's Hospital (St. Mary's Healthcare) in Amsterdam where she served 31 years as a child care technician and later as a registration scanner and receptionist. She also served in the tray department at St. Joseph's Provincial House. In 2011, Sister Mary Ann moved to the Provincial House to begin her retirement years. Sister Mary Ann was a woman blessed with a kind and willing heart and a generous and unpretentious disposition. In both her ministry to others and her daily life with the Sisters of St. Joseph, Sister Mary Ann lived the Gospel call to service with compassion and humility. Gifted with significant sewing and crafting skills, Sister Mary Ann shared those talents by creating beautiful clothing for the babies at St. Joseph's Infant Home, designing custom-made items for children at the School for the Disabled, surprising family and friends with unique handmade treasures of all kinds and even assisting with much needed mending and daily repairs. Sister Mary Ann's quiet, almost self-effacing manner belied an energetic, unstinting spirit of giving, and her legacy to us is her untiring willingness to share her innate goodness with those in need. Sister Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Susan (John) Rudzinski; her nieces, Kristin (James) LeBrou, Amy Rudzinski, Susan M. Rudzinski, and Kathleen (Wayne) Glasser; her nephews, Ronald Gavin and Dennis McCafferty; and several grandnephews; and grandnieces. In addition to her parents, Sister Mary Ann was predeceased by her sister, Claire Gavin; and her brother, Donald McCafferty. Sister Mary Ann's wake will be held at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham, on Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Provincial House on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sister Mary Ann's memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110.