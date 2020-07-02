Neet, Mary Ann (Subik) CHIEFLAND, Fla. Mary Ann Subik Neet, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Haven Community Hospice in Chiefland, Fla. She was born in Gloversville and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Evelyn Shelmbauer Subik. Mary Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, Arthur G. Neet Jr. in 2004. They were longtime residents of Ballston Lake. As a young woman, she was a talented ballet, jazz and tap dancer. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and her feline companions. Mary Ann was the cherished mother of Arthur (Cheri) Neet, Robert (Mary) Neet, Timothy (Rachel) Neet, Janet Neet Hudor, Gregory Neet and the late David Claflin. She was the sister of Carol Iannotti (late Roger). Mary Ann was the devoted grandmother of Athena (Christopher) Rozowicz, Olivia (Zachary) Romine, Anthony, Nicholas (Carley), Ensign (01-E) U.S. Navy Erik (Christina), Zachary Patrick (Rianne), Zakary John, Michael David, Jared, David Charles and Gavin Neet, Justin (Amanda) Hudor, Derek Herndon II and the late Jonathan Hudor. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. She will be dearly missed by her dear friends from Chiefland, Cecil Welch, Gail Gazaille and Shawn Royce; and her beloved cat, Squeak. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary Ann's family on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of Mary Ann Neet. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Mary Ann's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com