Service Information

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland , NY 12084
(518)-356-5925

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Demarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike (Rt. 20)
Guilderland , NY

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Rd
Schenectady , NY

Burial
Following Services
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery

Panariello, Mary Ann GUILDERLAND Mary Ann Panariello, 79, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Albany to Dominic Calonello and Louise Farina. She was married to Dominic Panariello.She was educated at the Vincentian Institute in Albany. Afterwards, she worked as a secretary for Christ the King School in Guilderland, where she was like a second mother to the students. She was a devoted member of St. Madeleine Sophie and aided with volunteer work for the church. She was a recipient of the Mother Cabrini Award. She loved being around people, whether it was socializing at home or meeting family and friends for lunch. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her loving children and grandchildren. Mary Ann leaves behind her sons, James (Laurie) Panariello and John (Debbie) Panariello; and her four grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Sarah, and Lauren. She now joins in eternal life her parents, Dominic Calonello and Louise Farina; and her beloved husband, Dominic Panariello. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 29, from 4-7 p.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow immediately in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208.







