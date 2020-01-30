Racicot, Mary Ann LATHAM Mary Ann Racicot, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 28, 2020. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Philip Sr. and Georgette Racicot. Mary Ann was a graduate of Siena College. She was a C.P.A. and partner at Marvin & Company in Latham. Mary Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf and summers at her pool. She was huge sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family and would bring her nephews Philip and Jason to Fenway Park and attending the ballet with her niece Tracy. Mary Ann also loved traveling to casinos with her family. Mary Ann is survived by her siblings, Philip E. Jr. (Rosemary), Donna and Bernadette; nephews, Philip III and Jason; and nieces, Tracy and Lauren. She is also survived by her great-nephews and nieces, Ian, Cassidy, Teighan, and Regan; her great-great-nephew and niece, Liam and Ivy; as well as her aunt Ann and several cousins. She will be missed by her three cats, Sabrina, Quincey, and Polly. Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother Paul Racicot. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection, 341 Northern Blvd, Albany, NY, 12204. In the Memo Box please write Mary Ann Racicot. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020