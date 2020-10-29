Rourke, Mary Ann WATERVLIET To all whose lives she touched, we announce, with profound sadness, the passing of Mary Ann Rourke, our loving and devoted mother, on October 20, 2020, after a brave fight with cancer. She was born on February 27, 1944, in Gloversville and was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Jennie Tartaglia. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Rourke, to whom she was married 44 years; and siblings, John Tartaglia and Lucy Delsignore (Dominic). Mary Ann was a long-time resident of Watervliet from 1953 until she moved to New Mexico in 2006. Mary Ann was a passionate and spirited woman with a strong faith in God who told you exactly what was on her mind because she cared enough to tell you the truth. She was a mother and nana who provided endless love, support, and encouragement. She was also a fiercely loyal friend, a trusted confidante to so many, and a master of the wooden spoon (in both cooking and discipline). Music was a love for Mary Ann throughout her life. She sang in the St. Brigid's choir for many years and was chosen for numerous solos because of her beautiful voice and distinguishing range. She taught her daughters, nieces, and nephews' songs growing up, instilling in them that same love of music. Mary Ann completed her formal education at Catholic Central High School where she proudly attained a Regents diploma. During that time and for several years after, she worked side-by-side with her father to run the family grocery store, General Sanitary Market, in Port Schuyler. She was also employed as an accounting clerk and office manager at Selby & Smith for 25 years. As much as she appreciated her work there, the job she was most proud of was raising her three girls. Mary Ann and Frank were so proud of the house they built on 7th Avenue where they lived for 30 years. Mary Ann was the "heart of the home," and because of who she was, it became a gathering place for family, friends, and neighbors to come and sit around the table to talk and eat; a place where the door was always open. Mom, we know you are singing now in your heavenly home with all who love you. We promise to remember the lessons you taught us, most especially to love hard and hug strong. She is survived by her children, Renee Rourke of New Paltz, N.Y., Rebecca (Edward) Dix of New Market, Md., and Rachelle (Martin) Schluep of Rio Rancho, N.M.; her sister Phyllis Guiffre of Gloversville; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Hennessey (Jack), Carol Barnett (John Tartaglia), and Terry Rourke; her five grandchildren Colin, Parker, Brandon, Dylan and Annabelle; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life and religious service will be held in the spring/summer of 2021 in the Watervliet area as soon as we can safely gather. We will share that information when planning is complete. In the meantime, please visit mom's Facebook page: facebook.com/maryann.rourke
to share stories, memories, and pictures of Mary Ann to celebrate her life and remember how she touched us all. You can also email your memories to rachelle.schluep@gmail.com.