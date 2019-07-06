Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home, Inc.
242 McClellan St.
Schenectady, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home, Inc.
242 McClellan St.
Schenectady, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona Church
Mary Ann Sheehy Obituary
Sheehy, Mary Ann ROTTERDAM Mary Ann Sheehy, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral service on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret of Cortona Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Memory's Garden, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed at dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 6, 2019
