Sheehy, Mary Ann ROTTERDAM Mary Ann Sheehy, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral service on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret of Cortona Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Memory's Garden, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed at dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 6, 2019