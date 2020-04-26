Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry, Mary Ann COLONIE Mary Ann Terry, 77, a lifelong resident of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home in the loving care of her family after a long-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Mary Ann was born on April 11, 1943, in Albany to the late Karl and Thelma (Chatfield) Bristol. She was a 1961 graduate of Colonie Central High School and a founding member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Loudonville, teaching Sunday School there in her earlier years. Mary Ann was the beloved wife of Robert J. Terry for 57 years. They made their home in Colonie and spent winters in their much-loved second home in Melbourne, Fla. She was the devoted mother of two sons: Robert S. Terry (Celeste) of Albany, and Kevin P. Terry (Jill) of Colonie. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Ashley Terry of Colonie, Shannon Terry of Boston, and Madelyn Terry and Emily Terry of Colonie. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Sydney Pereira of Colonie; and a niece, Dawn Sherwood Tuttle of Concord, Calif. Mary Ann was predeceased by her sister Sylvia Sherwood; her aunt Gladys Laptula; and her nephew Timothy Sherwood. The family would like to thank the members of Community Hospice for their unwavering support. We would also like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Dr. Lawrence Garbo and the staff at New York Oncology Hematology, Dr. Vittorio Fiorenza and Dr. Joseph Choma and the staff at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants for their care. Last, but not least, many thanks to Dr. Alan Fogel for all the years of exemplary medical care that he provided to Mary Ann. Mary Ann was a 28-year survivor of colon cancer due to the efforts of these fine professionals. There will be no calling hours at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary Ann's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to the HeartsHerd Animal Sanctuary & Rescue Center, 2075 Buskirk-West Hoosick Road, Buskirk, NY, 12028. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







