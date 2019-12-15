Willey, Mary Ann COLONIE Mary Ann Willey, 76 of Colonie, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany to the late Chester and Stacia Raczkowski Chmielewski. Mary Ann's greatest passion was her family. She particularly enjoyed when everyone gathered together around her table for weekly Sunday dinner where she would, "cook for an army." She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary Ann created a home where her children and grandchildren always felt loved and nurtured. She lovingly called her home Grand Central Station because her friends, neighbors, and kids were always coming and going. She was their caregiver and leader and her lessons of love and kinship will live on through her family. She married her loving husband Joseph T. Willey on January 15, 1966. In addition to her husband Mary Ann is survived by her children, John (Mary), Joanne Shultis (Bruce), Joseph (Tara), Jacqueline Halpin (Dean), and Justine Fazziola (Paul); her grandchildren, Ashley (Adam), Bruce, Bethany (Brandon), Jamie, Ian, Adam, Madeline, Emilia, Abigail, Caitlin, and Jacob; and brother, Chester Chmielewski Jr. (Gabriella). Mary Ann was a faithful communicant of Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Parish in Latham where she enjoyed many friendships. Funeral services will be private. To leave a message for the family please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019