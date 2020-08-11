Chylinski, Mary Anne SARATOGA SPRINGS Mary Anne Chylinski, age 60, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was the daughter of Edmund Chylinski Sr. and Anna Dorothy Chylinski. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Susan and Nancy. Mary Anne is survived by her brothers, Edmund, Mark (Terry), and Gary, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Anne held a special place in her heart for her stepchildren, Tony Lombardo (Rachel) and Krista Thomas (Matt) and their children, Evelyn and Mason. Mary Anne is also survived by her best friend and spouse, Christa LaFranier, with whom she shared a passion for travel and adventure, daily laughs, tenderness and a deep love. Together they enjoyed their time with their precious dog, Ruben. Mary Anne was a dedicated special education teacher at Goff Middle School, where she touched the lives of so many with her compassion. She will be remembered by friends and family as a gentle soul, who took the time to listen, to laugh and to love. Her determination to live a full life and her competitive spirit fueled her to the end. Her warmth and kind heart radiated in her smile and beautiful blue eyes. She left a lasting impression on everyone who met her and will be sorely missed by all. An outdoor celebration of life service in honor of Mary Anne will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com