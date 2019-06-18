Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne Klein. View Sign Service Information Bradley and Stow Funeral Home 127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd Medford , NJ 08055 (609)-953-7600 Send Flowers Obituary

Klein, Mary Anne SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. Mary Anne Klein (nee Capen) of Southampton, N.J., passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 79 years of age. Born in Lusk, Wyo., she is the daughter of the late James C. and Emma Lou Capen. While living in Denver, Colo., Mary Anne met her husband, Jim, while he was stationed at Lowry AFB. The two wed on Dec. 16, 1961 in Troy, N.Y.; Jim's USAF assignments allowed them to live and travel to New York, New Mexico, Missouri, Delaware, Canada and Germany. After Jim's retirement in 1976, Mary Anne attended Hudson Valley Community College where she earned a degree in Computer Science. Her career lasted over 20 years, allowing her to work in the Capital District and much of the East Coast. Mary Anne is the beloved wife of 57 years to James W. Klein of Southampton, N.J., and is the loving mother of Larry Klein and his wife Mary. She is the loving grandmother of Zachary and Sarah Klein. She is the loving sister of Margaret "Peggy" Batt, Patricia "Patty" Capen and the late Jamie Andrews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, June 21 from 68 p.m. at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 10-11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852, or at www.BradleyStow.com)



