Lyons, Mary Anne COHOES Mary Anne Lyons, 71 of Columbia Crest, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Evergreen Commons surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Lazzaro Nailor. She was a 1965 graduate of Cohoes High School.Mary Anne was employed for 26 years at Parsons Family and Child Center in Albany. She retired five years ago. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and visits to Racino. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years John J. Lyons; her devoted son Edward J. Lyons (late Lynn); and her brother Joseph Nailor (Theresa) of Georgia. She was the proud grandmother of Lindsey Breen (Peter Repp) of Mechanicville; and great-grandmother of Clarkson Repp. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019